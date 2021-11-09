H Is for Harlem
H Is for Harlem

by Dinah Johnson

Illustrated by April Harrison

Christy Ottaviano Books

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316322379

USD: $18.99  /  CAD: $23.99

ON SALE: July 19th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / African American

PAGE COUNT: 48

Hardcover
This richly informative and gorgeously illustrated book celebrates Harlem’s vibrant traditions, past and present.

A is for Apollo Theatre
L is for Liberation Bookstore
U is for Uptown 

Discover the Harlem icons that have defined generations of American culture. Harlem is full of remarkable treasures, including museums, performance spaces, community centers, and more—all of which come to life in this lavish celebration of Harlem as an epicenter of African American history and a vibrant neighborhood that continues to shape our world. At once a love letter and a rich alphabetical archive, H Is for Harlem highlights communities and traditions that connect our past and present.

