Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Kids on the March
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Kids on the March

15 Stories of Speaking Out, Protesting, and Fighting for Justice

by Michael Long

Read by Zeno Robinson

Read by Sol Madariaga

Read by Janina Edwards

Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Hardcover

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 23, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm AudioBooks.com AudioBooksNow.com AudioBookstore.com Downpour.com Google Play NookAudioBooks.com

On Sale

Mar 23, 2021

Publisher

Hachette Audio logo

ISBN-13

9781649040343

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

Description

From the March on Washington to March for Our Lives to Black Lives Matter, the powerful stories of kid-led protest in America. 
  
Kids have always been activists. They have even launched movements. Long before they could vote, kids have spoken up, walked out, gone on strike, and marched for racial justice, climate protection, gun control, world peace, and more.  
 
Kids on the March tells the stories of these protests, from the March of the Mill Children, who walked out of factories in 1903 for a shorter work week, to 1951’s Strike for a Better School, which helped build the case for Brown v. Board of Education, to the twenty-first century’s most iconic movements, including March for Our Lives, the Climate Strike, and the recent Black Lives Matter protests reshaping our nation. 
  
Powerfully told and inspiring, Kids on the March shows how standing up, speaking out, and marching for what you believe in can advance the causes of justice, and that no one is too small or too young to make a difference. 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Readers will be inspired by the advocacy, leadership, and determination of the young change agents. The stories are accompanied by photos and primary source documents, breathing life into the subjects and showing a clear connecting thread between young people of different generations."
Kirkus Reviews

“As Long gives background information on each protest, he makes the accounts engaging with a storylike narrative filled with quotes from some of the young protestors. Plenty of period photos help readers imagine the events. … Both historical and timely.”
Booklist
 
“Calling all young revolutionaries and historians! This book is for you.”
Youth Services Book Review
 
Read More Read Less