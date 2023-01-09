Free shipping on orders $35+
Kaitlyn Greenidge
Kaitlyn Greenidge's debut novel, We Love You, Charlie Freeman, was one of the New York Times Critics’ Top 10 Books of 2016 and a finalist for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. She is a contributing writer for the New York Times and the features director at Harper's Bazaar, and her writing has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, the Wall Street Journal, and elsewhere. She is the recipient of a Hodder Fellowship from Princeton University's Lewis Center for the Arts, as well as fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, the Whiting Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Substack, and the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study.
Libertie
A New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2021 and Best Historical Fiction Pick A Best Book of the Year: Washington Post, TIME, Los Angeles…
We Love You, Charlie Freeman
A FINALIST FOR THE 2016 CENTER FOR FICTION FIRST NOVEL PRIZE AND THE 2017 YOUNG LIONS AWARDDon't miss Kaitlyn Greenidge's second novel, Libertie, which is…