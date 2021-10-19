Astrology for Black Girls
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Astrology for Black Girls

A Beginner's Guide for Black Girls Who Look to the Stars

by Jordannah Elizabeth

Illustrated by Chellie Carroll

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762478576

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $19.99

ON SALE: July 26th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Girls & Women

PAGE COUNT: 168

Hardcover
Astrology for Black Girls is a charming introduction to the wonders of self-discovery and empowerment through the Zodiac.

Astrology for Black Girls gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth address:
  • Practicing both Faith and Astrology
  • Talking to Family and Friends about the stars
  • Using the Zodiac for discovery and understanding 
 Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews