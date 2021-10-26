Astrology for Black Girls

Practicing both Faith and Astrology

Talking to Family and Friends about the stars

Using the Zodiac for discovery and understanding

gives young girls information and context for the core foundations of the Zodiac. This book provides the perfect introduction to the sun, moon, rising signs, and more. Speaking directly to black girls, author and life-long astrology practitioner Jordannah Elizabeth address:Complete with four-color illustrations by Chellie Carroll throughout, this beautiful book will capture the imagination of middle-grade Black girls for years to come.