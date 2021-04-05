Jordannah Elizabeth

Jordannah Elizabeth is an author, music critic, editor, and lecturer. She is a columnist at New York Amsterdam News and her work has appeared in Ms. Magazine, ZORA, Village Voice, LA Weekly, NPR Music, and many other publications. She has lectured and received invitations as a guest journalist from Harvard University, Pratt Institute, Maryland Institute College of Art, Columbia University, and De Montfort University in Leicester, England. She is a Baltimore native and enjoys reading, travel and spending time with her close friends and family.



Briana Dengoue is a Philadelphia born and based illustrator and graphic designer. She obtained her BFA in Fine Arts from Maryland Institute and College of Art in 2017. When she's not busy creating art she can be found aggressively playing volleyball with a city league or having a good cry or hardy laugh to a movie marathon.