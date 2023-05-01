Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
African Icons
Ten People Who Shaped History
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$9.99
Price$12.99 CAD
Format
Format:
- Trade Paperback $9.99 $12.99 CAD
- ebook $9.99
- Hardcover $19.95 $24.95 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
—Ibram X. Kendi, National Book Award-winning author of Stamped from the Beginning and How to Be an Antiracist
Meet ten real-life kings, queens, inventors, scholars, and visionaries who lived in Africa thousands of years ago and changed the world.
Black history is a rich and thrilling collection of stories that begins thousands of years ago with the many cultures and people of the African continent. Through portraits of ten heroic figures, bestselling author Tracey Baptiste takes readers on a journey across Africa to meet some of the great leaders and thinkers whose vision built a continent and shaped the world.
- Menes: Creator of Dynasties
- Merneith: A Queen Erased
- Imhotep: From Peasant to God
- Aesop: The Wisest Man in the Ancient World
- Hannibal Barca: Unparalleled Military Strategist
- Terence: North African Playwright
- Amanirenas: Warrior, Diplomat, Queen
- Tin Hinan: Founding a City on the Dunes
- Mansa Musa: The Richest Man of All Time
- Queen Idia: Kingmaker
Illustrator Hillary D. Wilson's brilliant portraits accompany each profile, along with vivid, information-filled landscapes, maps, and graphics for readers to pore over and return to again and again. Both an empowering and energetic read and an essential correction to Eurocentric tellings of history, African Icons will enthrall readers of all ages.
Excerpt
Across the Waves
Along the northern shore of the African continent, it was the sea that buoyed life in the first millennium BCE. The Mediterranean was awash with ships ferrying people, cargo, and ideas. Metal, oil, and grain moved on the waves between North African cities like Carthage (which is in modern-day Tunisia) and Greece, Rome, France, and Spain. Ivory carvings from deep in Africa were exported, along with a yellowish marble with streaks of pink, red, and green that was quarried near Carthage.
Goods didn't only leave Africa—they were also brought in. The Phoenicians, seafaring merchants from West Asia, brought a dye made of murex shells. Its color was so remarkable and so rare that it became the color of European royalty: purple. Ideas from abroad also came to Africa. The Phoenicians' writing system was further developed by the Greeks. It eventually became the alphabet we know today. The Greek style of architecture, sculpture, and literature influenced the cultures of every shore the Mediterranean touched. The city of Carthage used Greek columns and sculptures in their architecture.
The first millennium BCE was a time when African, Asian, and European cultures were freely mingling because of their access to each other via the sea.
But the sea also brought war to Africa. The Phoenicians, driven by a desire to expand their trading posts, conquered Carthage, making it their main post. They took the city by force and pushed the indigenous Africans out of their homelands. Then, in an audacious move, they hired the Africans to be their military.
Thanks to the efforts of the Phoenicians, Carthage had become the most prosperous sea town in North Africa. Just 368 miles across the Mediterranean Sea from Rome, and within sailing distance along the northern edge of Africa to Spain, Carthaginian ships dominated the waters and bravely ventured into the Atlantic, beyond the edge of the known world. Their empire stretched all along the northern border of Africa from what is now Tunisia, in both directions: west and north into Spain, and east and south into land that is now occupied by modern-day Libya, and reaching toward Egypt. The Carthaginians also occupied most of Sicily, as well as all the islands in the middle of the Mediterranean: the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, and Corsica. They accumulated great wealth and attracted the ire of Rome.
Roman forays across the Mediterranean frustrated the Carthaginians. Roman military maneuvers delayed or outright stopped merchant ships. In addition, Roman forces attempted to conquer every port along the Mediterranean Sea. One main port of contention was Sicily. Rome didn't like Carthage having a toehold in a city that was so close by. Carthage and Rome fought over the land, and they finally agreed that Sicily was the domain of Carthage. But this didn't stop Rome from eyeing Carthage and its riches.
E
Genre:
-
A New York Public Library 2021 Best Book for Kids
A 2021 Kids' Indie Next Pick
A Kirkus and SLJ Best Book of 2021
- "In African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History, Baptiste engages in the hard work of unveiling the myths about the African continent to young readers. She pieces together the stories of ten people in a continent that fueled the world. This is a great beginner’s guide to pre-colonial Africa."—Ibram X. Kendi, National Book Award-winning author of Stamped from the Beginning and How to Be an Antiracist
- * "Baptiste sheds light on the rich and complex pre-enslavement history of the African continent . . . A spellbinding collection . . . An impeccably researched revelation that fills a too wide gap in collections; it’s unfair how long it’s taken for these histories to be made public to young readers.”—SLJ, starred review
- * “What Baptiste accomplishes in only 139 pages of narrative is near miraculous. She lifts the veil intentionally cast over African history, granting readers a veritable feast of information and inspiration . . . Wilson’s portraits of each figure exude such beauty, strength, power, and, above all, dignity as to be nearly breathtaking. Each one gazes out at readers with a regal confidence that’s sure to inspire them to gaze back . . . Black readers of any age will see themselves reflected in the amazing lives chronicled, many of whom may be new to readers. Non-Black readers will get a window into the marvelous history of a continent oft overlooked and relegated to a single narrative. Refreshingly free of generalizations, this impressively researched work was clearly a massive undertaking (as evidenced by the source notes), presenting figures from multiple parts of the continent in the truth of their cultural and historical richness. The result is empowering, necessary, and required reading for all. Game changing.”—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
- * “Riveting . . . A rich account of innovative, oft-untold breakthroughs that took place in Africa before European colonization . . . Lush full-color art, depicting African luminaries and kingdoms in all of their glory. Concise and well researched, this robust, historically accurate timeline of the ‘great [African] continent and its people’ will serve as an invaluable resource for years to come.”—Publishers Weekly, starred review
- "Readers will be fascinated by the lives of these icons and gain a real appreciation of Africa’s underrepresented place in world history."—Booklist
- “Historical African leaders are introduced in thrilling accounts of their lives; each entry is accompanied by an eye-catching full-color (speculative) portrait.”—Horn Book
- “Tracey Baptiste takes on a formidable task with this book . . . Baptiste’s muscular prose is compelling and the majority of the figures will be new to readers. Even the ones I had heard of (Aesop and Hannibal, for example) were put into a historical context that refreshed my interest.”—Youth Services Book Review
- “African Icons is a great read… It empowers Black kids, informing them that they can do great things just like the people before them. …jam-packed with amazing facts.”—The City Book Review, Kids' BookBuzz
- "A fascinating and informative journey across Africa to meet some of the great leaders and thinkers whose vision built a continent and shaped the world. . . Enhanced with the museum quality artwork of Hillary Wilson, African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History is an inherently entertaining and impressively informative history that is the perfect introduction to African history."—The Midwest Book Review
- "True, lively, kid-friendly, and fun to read, even if you're an adult."—The Philadelphia Tribune
- On Sale
- Jan 2, 2024
- Page Count
- 160 pages
- Publisher
- Algonquin Young Readers
- ISBN-13
- 9781523525706
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use