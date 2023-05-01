African Icons

Across the Waves

Along the northern shore of the African continent, it was the sea that buoyed life in the first millennium BCE. The Mediterranean was awash with ships ferrying people, cargo, and ideas. Metal, oil, and grain moved on the waves between North African cities like Carthage (which is in modern-day Tunisia) and Greece, Rome, France, and Spain. Ivory carvings from deep in Africa were exported, along with a yellowish marble with streaks of pink, red, and green that was quarried near Carthage.

Goods didn't only leave Africa—they were also brought in. The Phoenicians, seafaring merchants from West Asia, brought a dye made of murex shells. Its color was so remarkable and so rare that it became the color of European royalty: purple. Ideas from abroad also came to Africa. The Phoenicians' writing system was further developed by the Greeks. It eventually became the alphabet we know today. The Greek style of architecture, sculpture, and literature influenced the cultures of every shore the Mediterranean touched. The city of Carthage used Greek columns and sculptures in their architecture.

The first millennium BCE was a time when African, Asian, and European cultures were freely mingling because of their access to each other via the sea.

But the sea also brought war to Africa. The Phoenicians, driven by a desire to expand their trading posts, conquered Carthage, making it their main post. They took the city by force and pushed the indigenous Africans out of their homelands. Then, in an audacious move, they hired the Africans to be their military.

Thanks to the efforts of the Phoenicians, Carthage had become the most prosperous sea town in North Africa. Just 368 miles across the Mediterranean Sea from Rome, and within sailing distance along the northern edge of Africa to Spain, Carthaginian ships dominated the waters and bravely ventured into the Atlantic, beyond the edge of the known world. Their empire stretched all along the northern border of Africa from what is now Tunisia, in both directions: west and north into Spain, and east and south into land that is now occupied by modern-day Libya, and reaching toward Egypt. The Carthaginians also occupied most of Sicily, as well as all the islands in the middle of the Mediterranean: the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, and Corsica. They accumulated great wealth and attracted the ire of Rome.

Roman forays across the Mediterranean frustrated the Carthaginians. Roman military maneuvers delayed or outright stopped merchant ships. In addition, Roman forces attempted to conquer every port along the Mediterranean Sea. One main port of contention was Sicily. Rome didn't like Carthage having a toehold in a city that was so close by. Carthage and Rome fought over the land, and they finally agreed that Sicily was the domain of Carthage. But this didn't stop Rome from eyeing Carthage and its riches.

