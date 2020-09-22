I Affirm Me

Learn the power of language and love with this empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind Black children of their inner power, strength, and worth.
From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and embrace their authentic selves and to enjoy the magic of childhood.
