I Affirm Me
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

I Affirm Me

The ABCs of Inspiration for Black Kids

by Nyasha Williams

Illustrated by Sofya Glushko

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780762482788

USD: $8.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: December 5th 2023

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Concepts / Alphabet

PAGE COUNT: 26

Select a format:

Board book
ebook Hardcover
Learn the power of language and love with this empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind Black children of their inner power, strength, and worth. 

From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and embrace their authentic selves and to enjoy the magic of childhood.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"From Afros to Zen, this book serves messages of radical Black love and healing. Determined, joyous, and necessary."—Kirkus Reviews
"This is an inspiring picture book to use with children in the early grades who may have questions about current issues regarding self-concept, appearance, and social action."—Booklist
"I have been going through this with my son one page a day because there is so much to unpack on one page in the words and in the illustrations. They affirm and uplift Black people in such a beautiful way. I love it so much."—Naomi O'Brien, @readlikearockstar
"An uplifting homage to Black potential, resilience, and achievement."—Publisher's Weekly
Read More Read Less