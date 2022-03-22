I Affirm Me

Learn the power of language and love with this empowering alphabet book of affirmations to inspire and remind Black children of their inner power, strength, and worth.
From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and embrace their authentic selves and to enjoy the magic of childhood.
From A is for Afro, to J is for Justice, to R is for Rally, this alphabet book offers affirmations featuring Black children and role models to help children nurture and embrace their authentic selves and to enjoy the magic of childhood.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"From Afros to Zen, this book serves messages of radical Black love and healing. Determined, joyous, and necessary."—Kirkus Reviews
"This is an inspiring picture book to use with children in the early grades who may have questions about current issues regarding self-concept, appearance, and social action."—Booklist
"I have been going through this with my son one page a day because there is so much to unpack on one page in the words and in the illustrations. They affirm and uplift Black people in such a beautiful way. I love it so much."—Naomi O'Brien, @readlikearockstar
"An uplifting homage to Black potential, resilience, and achievement."—Publisher's Weekly