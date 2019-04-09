Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient Bryan Collier brings this classic, inspirational poem to life, written by acclaimed poet Useni Eugene Perkins, now available in a board book format!

Hey black child,
Do you know who you are?
Who really are?

Do you know you can be
What you want to be
If you try to be
What you can be?

Illustrated in stunning collage by award-winning illustrator Bryan Collier, this lyrical, empowering poem celebrates black children and seeks to inspire all young people to dream big and achieve their goals.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / People & Places / United States / African American

On Sale: December 17th 2019

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316360296

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for Hey Black Child:

A School Library Journal Top 20 Books of the Year Pick

* "This book dazzles in every way and is bound to inspire so many more viral videos of black children speaking their abundant futures into existence. All black children need to know Perkins' prideful poem, possibly by heart, because it's really that doggone good."
Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "Perkins's poem has always made for a stirring recitation; new and old fans will find that Collier's images do full justice to it."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
* "Collier's characteristic watercolor-and-collage masterpieces bring joy and gravity to Perkins's inspirational poem. With a compelling rhythm that begs for recitation, the verse celebrates the power and potential of black children.... A rousing celebration and call to action, this book is a great choice for every library."—School Library Journal, starred review
"The punchy text and the invigorating art make this a wonderful choice for story hours or classroom discussion where children can voice their own dreams."—Booklist
