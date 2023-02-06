Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World



So familiar, yet so . . . strange. Just like a dream, where flowers bloom at night, berries appear to be in bursting ripeness, and birds, so singular, so unexpected, gather in front of your eyes. Piece by piece, fall under the spell of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery.



Featuring:

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 23 4/5" x 19"