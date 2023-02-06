Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by Nathalie Lété

Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Aug 30, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291746

Genre

Nonfiction / Gardening / House Plants & Indoor

Description

Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World

So familiar, yet so . . . strange. Just like a dream, where flowers bloom at night, berries appear to be in bursting ripeness, and birds, so singular, so unexpected, gather in front of your eyes. Piece by piece, fall under the spell of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery.

Featuring:

  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 23 4/5" x 19"

Artisan Puzzle