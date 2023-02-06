Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Nathalie Lété: Tree of Birds 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 30, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Welcome to Nathalie Lété’s Enchanted World
So familiar, yet so . . . strange. Just like a dream, where flowers bloom at night, berries appear to be in bursting ripeness, and birds, so singular, so unexpected, gather in front of your eyes. Piece by piece, fall under the spell of Nathalie Lété’s imagination, and revel in her breathtaking colors and imagery.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 23 4/5" x 19"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use