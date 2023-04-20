What to Read After Watching The Wheel of Time and The Witcher

"Intimate and epic. It compels you to read on." – Evan Winter, author of The Rage of Dragons



"Villoso's cunning, exciting debut is a new fantasy epic that readers will clamor for." – Library Journal (starred review)



From "a powerful new voice in fantasy" (Kameron Hurley) comes the tale of a queen who must unite her divided land, even if she's hated by the very people she's trying to protect.



"They called me the Bitch Queen, the she-wolf, because I murdered a man and exiled my king the night before they crowned me."



Born under the crumbling towers of her kingdom, Queen Talyien was the shining jewel and legacy of the bloody War of the Wolves. It nearly tore her nation apart. But her arranged marriage to the son of a rival clan heralds peace.



However, he suddenly disappears before their reign can begin, and the kingdom is fractured beyond repair.



Years later, he sends a mysterious invitation to meet. Talyien journeys across the sea in hopes of reconciling their past. An assassination attempt quickly dashes those dreams. Stranded in a land she doesn't know, with no idea whom she can trust, Talyien will have to embrace her namesake.



A Wolf of Oren-yaro is not tamed.



"Intricate, intimate, and intensely plotted." – Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld



The Chronicles of the Wolf Queen

The Wolf of Oren-yaro

The Ikessar Falcon

The Dragon of Jin-Sayeng