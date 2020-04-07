Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Brother Red
From one of the most exciting new voices in dark epic fantasy comes a novel that is both intensely brutal and brilliantly cinematic; the story of a soldier torn between loyalty to her family and loyalty to her calling in her quest to preserve a kingdom’s future.
She was their hope, their martyr, their brother…
Driwna Marghoster, a soldier for the powerful merchant guild known as The Post, is defending her trade caravan from a vicious bandit attack when she discovers a dead body hidden in one of her wagons.
Born of the elusive Oskoro people, the body is a rare and priceless find, the center of a tragic tale and the key to a larger mystery.
But as Driwna investigates who the body was meant for, she finds herself on a trail of deceit and corruption…a trail that will lead her to an evil more powerful than she can possibly imagine.
Also by Adrian Selby:
Snakewood
The Winter Road
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Selby demonstrates the command of style, character, plotting, and world building of a seasoned author."—Booklist on Snakewood
"Teyr's ambition and endurance are admirable, her goal is refreshingly mundane and pragmatic, and Selby has crafted a deeply imagined world."—Publishers Weekly on The Winter Road
"Not your typical grimdark fantasy....While it's a complex tale, this is also an immensely readable one, and should appeal to fans of the immersive world-building of Brandon Sanderson. Selby constructs his world on a personal, visceral level, making sure we feel everything that happens to the narrators."—B&N SciFi and Fantasy Blog on Snakewood