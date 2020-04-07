Brother Red

From one of the most exciting new voices in dark epic fantasy comes a novel that is both intensely brutal and brilliantly cinematic; the story of a soldier torn between loyalty to her family and loyalty to her calling in her quest to preserve a kingdom’s future.





She was their hope, their martyr, their brother…





Driwna Marghoster, a soldier for the powerful merchant guild known as The Post, is defending her trade caravan from a vicious bandit attack when she discovers a dead body hidden in one of her wagons.





Born of the elusive Oskoro people, the body is a rare and priceless find, the center of a tragic tale and the key to a larger mystery.





But as Driwna investigates who the body was meant for, she finds herself on a trail of deceit and corruption…a trail that will lead her to an evil more powerful than she can possibly imagine.









