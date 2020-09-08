From one of the most exciting new storytellers in epic fantasy, the first book in the Nameless Republic trilogy is a sweeping tale of violent conquest and forbidden magic set in a world inspired by the pre-colonial empires of West Africa.
"Everything I love in a fantasy novel. Damn good stuff!" —Jenn Lyons, author of The Ruin of Kings
In the thriving city of Bassa, Danso is a clever but disillusioned scholar who longs for a life beyond the rigid family and political obligations expected of the city's elite. A way out presents itself when Lilong, a skin-changing warrior, shows up wounded in his barn. She comes from the Nameless Islands- which, according to Bassa lore, don't exist- and neither should the mythical magic of ibor she wields.
Now swept into a conspiracy far beyond his understanding, Danso and Lilong will set out on a journey that reveals histories violently suppressed and magic only found in lore.
Praise for Son of the Storm:
"With an intricate and irresistible plot, Okungbowa weaves a vibrant tale of betrayal, intrigue, and revolution.” Anthony Ryan, author of Blood Song
"A thrilling, fantastical adventure that introduces a beguiling new world . . . and then rips apart everything you think you know." —S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass
The Nameless Republic
Son of the Storm
"This is everything I love to see in a fantasy story: masterful, fully-realized worldbuilding, morally complex characters, thoughtful and piercing interrogations of power, privilege, and all the facets of human nature. Damn good book!"—Jenn Lyons, author of The Ruin of Kings
"A mesmerizing coming of age tale set against a thrilling, fantastical adventure that introduces a beguiling new world...and then rips apart everything you think you know.” —S. A. Chakraborty, author of City of Brass
"Okungbowa weaves an intricate and irresistible plot around the tensions and contradictions of a corrupt, decadent society which is both dependent upon and resentful of its diverse migrant population. The result is a vibrant tale of betrayal, intrigue, and revolution which benefits greatly from an original setting, a fresh take on magic, and deftly executed characterization."—Anthony Ryan, author of Blood Song
“Okungbowa's world feels fully formed from the first pages, sweeping readers away into an elaborately plotted tale of ancient magics and world-shattering politics. I, like many others, will be impatiently waiting for the next installment!”—Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter
"An epic fantasy set apart by how deftly Okungbowa unfurls his intricate, richly imagined world. It's not often you get to read a fantasy novel that spans not only ancient magic, sinister machinations, and monstrous forests but courthouses, college classes, and hairdressers too, evoking the terrible and fascinating city-state of Bassa in living, breathing detail."—A. K. Larkwood, author of The Unspoken Name
"A world so exquisitely observed in every detail, from the built environment to its social and political organization, that you can’t help but tumble headlong into its vivid, captivating reality. Esheme is a standout: her unflinching subversion of motherhood to serve her own ends absolutely thrilled me."—Shelley Parker Chan, author of She Who Became the Sun