Suyi Davies Okungbowa
Suyi Davies Okungbowa is a Nigerian author of speculative fiction inspired by his West African origins. He is the author of David Mogo, Godhunter, and his shorter works have appeared in Lightspeed, Nightmare, Strange Horizons, and other periodicals and anthologies. He lives between Lagos, Nigeria, and Tucson, Arizona, where he teaches writing while completing his MFA in creative writing. He tweets at @IAmSuyiDavies and is @suyidavies everywhere else.Read More
By the Author
Son of the Storm
From one of the most exciting new storytellers in epic fantasy, the first book in the Nameless Republic trilogy is a sweeping tale of violent…