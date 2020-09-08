From one of the most exciting new storytellers in epic fantasy, the first book in the Nameless Republic trilogy is a sweeping tale of violent conquest and forbidden magic set in a world inspired by the pre-colonial empires of West Africa.



"A thrilling, fantastical adventure that introduces a beguiling new world . . . and then rips apart everything you think you know." —S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass



In the thriving city of Bassa, Danso is a clever but disillusioned scholar who longs for a life beyond the rigid family and political obligations expected of the city's elite. A way out presents itself when Lilong, a skin-changing warrior, shows up wounded in his barn. She comes from the Nameless Islands- which, according to Bassa lore, don't exist- and neither should the mythical magic of ibor she wields.



Now swept into a conspiracy far beyond his understanding, Danso and Lilong will set out on a journey that reveals histories violently suppressed and magic only found in lore.



"Okungbowa's world feels fully formed from the first pages, sweeping readers away into an elaborately plotted tale of ancient magics and world-shattering politics. I, like many others, will be impatiently waiting for the next installment!" —Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter



The Nameless Republic

Son of the Storm