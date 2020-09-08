Son of the Storm
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Son of the Storm

by

Read by

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Apple Audible Kobo Libro.fm See All

Audiobook Downloadable / ISBN-13: 9781549134043

USD: $25.98  /  CAD: $32.98

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Select a format:

Audiobook Downloadable
ebook Trade Paperback
From one of the most exciting new storytellers in epic fantasy, the first book in the Nameless Republic trilogy is a sweeping tale of violent conquest and forbidden magic set in a world inspired by the pre-colonial empires of West Africa.

"A thrilling, fantastical adventure that introduces a beguiling new world . . . and then rips apart everything you think you know." —S. A. Chakraborty, author of The City of Brass

In the thriving city of Bassa, Danso is a clever but disillusioned scholar who longs for a life beyond the rigid family and political obligations expected of the city's elite. A way out presents itself when Lilong, a skin-changing warrior, shows up wounded in his barn. She comes from the Nameless Islands- which, according to Bassa lore, don't exist- and neither should the mythical magic of ibor she wields.

Now swept into a conspiracy far beyond his understanding, Danso and Lilong will set out on a journey that reveals histories violently suppressed and magic only found in lore.

"Okungbowa's world feels fully formed from the first pages, sweeping readers away into an elaborately plotted tale of ancient magics and world-shattering politics. I, like many others, will be impatiently waiting for the next installment!" —Andrea Stewart, author of The Bone Shard Daughter

The Nameless Republic
Son of the Storm

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

The Nameless Republic