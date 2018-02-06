This collectable boxed set edition includes all three books in N. K. Jemisin’s incredible NYT bestselling and three-time Hugo award-winning Broken Earth Trilogy.



This complete collection would be a great gift for any occasion and includes The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate, and The Stone Sky.



This is the way the world ends for the last time…







This is the Stillness, a land long familiar with catastrophe, where the power of the earth is wielded as a weapon. And where there is no mercy. A season of endings has begun. It starts with the great red rift across the heart of the world’s sole continent, spewing ash that blots out the sun. It starts with death, with a murdered son and a missing daughter. It starts with betrayal, and long dormant wounds rising up to fester.









The Broken Earth trilogy

The Fifth Season

The Obelisk Gate

The Stone Sky