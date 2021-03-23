Age of Ash

"Everything I look for in a fantasy."—George R.R. Martin on The Dragon's Path

"Abraham builds on The Dragon's Path to create and sustain a rich, satisfyingly complex epic fantasy."—Publishers Weekly on The King's Blood

"Prepare to be shocked, startled, and entertained."—Locus on The Dragon's Path

"It's as if Clint Eastwood went to Narnia...A pleasure for Abraham's legion of fans."—Kirkus on The Dragon's Path