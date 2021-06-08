Age of Ash

From New York Times bestselling and critically acclaimed author Daniel Abraham, co-author of The Expanse, comes a monumental epic fantasy trilogy that unfolds within the walls of a single great city, over the course of one tumultuous year, where every story matters, and the fate of the city is woven from them all.



Kithamar is a center of trade and wealth, an ancient city with a long, bloody history where countless thousands live and their stories unfold.



This is Alys's.



When her brother is murdered, a petty thief from the slums of Longhill sets out to discover who killed him and why. But the more she discovers about him, the more she learns about herself, and the truths she finds are more dangerous than knives.



Swept up in an intrigue as deep as the roots of Kithamar, where the secrets of the lowest born can sometimes topple thrones, the story Alys chooses will have the power to change everything.



For more from Daniel Abraham, check out:



The Dagger and the Coin

The Dragon's Path

The King's Blood

The Tyrant's Law

The Widow's House

The Spider's War