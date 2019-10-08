Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Obsidian Tower

The Obsidian Tower

by

The Obsidian Tower begins a bold new epic fantasy trilogy in which the broken magic of one woman will either save an entire continent-or completely destroy it.

As the granddaughter of a Witch Lord of Vaskandar, Ryx was destined for power and prestige. But a childhood illness left her with broken magic that drains the life from anything she touches, and Vaskandar has no place for a mage with unusable powers. So Ryx has resigned herself to an isolated life as the warden of Gloamingard, her grandmother’s castle.

At Gloamingard’s heart lies a black tower. Sealed by magic, it guards a dangerous secret that has been contained for thousands of years. Until one impetuous decision Ryx makes leaves her with blood on her hands-and unleashes a threat that could doom everything she loves to fall to darkness.

Rooks and Ruin
The Obsidian Tower

For more from Melissa Caruso, check out:

Swords and Fire
The Tethered Mage
The Defiant Heir
The Unbound Empire


Read More

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: June 2nd 2020

Price: $11.99 / $14.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 480

ISBN-13: 9780316425070

Orbit Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews