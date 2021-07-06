The Bladed Faith

An usurped prince will take up the mantel of a deadly assassin to reclaim his kingdom, his people, and his slain gods in the explosive start to USA Today Bestseller David Dalglish's new epic fantasy trilogy.
Cyrus was fourteen when his gods were slain, his country invaded, and his parents–the king and queen–beheaded in front of him. After years held prisoner in the invader's court, a mysterious group of revolutionaries breaks him free and gives him the chance for revenge that he’s always dreamed of. In exchange, he will become the figurehead of their rebellion. He will become a hero to unite the people and strike fear in the hearts of the imperials. He will take up the skull mask and swords to become the legendary "Vagrant"—an unparalleled assassin of otherworldly skill.
But all is not as it seems. Creating the illusion of a hero is the work of many, and Cyrus will soon discover the true price of his vengeance.
Praise
"Dalglish sticks the landing with his final Keepers fantasy ... This is a worthy finale."—Publishers Weekly
"Dark, gory, yet still inspiring... . Dalglish’s approach to this third book in the series (after Ravencaller) keeps the returning characters fresh, relevant, and impactful in their necessary roles to both uplift and restrict the responsibilities of the Chainbreaker."—Library Journal
"Soulkeeper is a fast-paced, page-turning ride with a great, likeable main character in Devin Eveson. It's the definition of entertaining"—John Gwynne, author of Malice on Soulkeeper
"Dalglish has created a rich and intriguing world."—Kirkus on Soulkeeper
"With strong world building, imaginative monsters, and a capable system of magic, this series will please readers who enjoy dark epic fantasy with engaging characters."—Booklist on Ravencaller
"Fans will love the second installment of this dark fantasy about very human characters beset by inhuman dangers."—Kirkus on Ravencaller
"A dark and lush epic fantasy brimming with magical creatures and terrifying evil....Dalglish's world building is subtle and fluid, and he weaves the history, magical workings, and governance of his world within the conversations and camaraderie of his characters. Readers of George R. R. Martin and Patrick Rothfuss will find much to enjoy here."—Booklist on Soulkeeper
"Dalglish manages to combine familiar elements in exciting ways... that's sure to keep readers turning pages."—Publishers Weekly on Soulkeeper