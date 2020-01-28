Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Bone Shard Daughter
In an empire controlled by bone shard magic, Lin, the former heir to the emperor will fight to reclaim her magic and her place on the throne. Bone Shard Daughter marks the debut of a major new voice in epic fantasy.
The Sukai dynasty has ruled the Empire for over a century, their mastery of bone shard magic powering the animal-like constructs that maintain law and order. But now the emperor’s rule is failing, and revolution is sweeping across the Empire’s many islands.
Lin is the emperor’s daughter, but her father won’t recognise her as heir unless she can recover the childhood memories she lost after a mysterious illness. Trapped in a palace of locked doors and dark secrets, Lin vows to prove her worth by mastering the art of bone shard magic.
Yet such magic carries a great cost, and when the revolution reaches the gates of the palace itself, Lin must decide how far she is willing to go to claim her birthright – and save her people.
"Stewart gives us eerie, grungy bone magic that permeates through every layer of a fascinating and dangerous world. Strange monsters--some friendly, most not--unsettling rituals, and a cast of wonderful characters trying to fix a world on the brink of shattering, Bone Shard Daughter is utterly absorbing. I adored it."
—Emily Duncan, NYT bestselling author of Wicked Saints
"A triumph of fantasy and science fiction populated with memorable characters and bone-chilling secrets that keep you turning the pages."—K.S. Villoso, author of The Wolf of Oren-Yaro
"Stewart etches this story into your heart, filling it with everything I love about fantasy: a well-realized world, dark magic that challenges your presumptions, and deep questions about identity. Highly recommended."—Marshall Ryan Maresca, author of The Maradaine Saga
"Bone Shard Daughter is intricate and expansive, incisive and thoughtful -- a complex web of political and personal intrigue spun around questions of privilege, duty, and love. Stewart's debut is bound to have fantasy readers clamoring for the next installment."—Kerstin Hall, author of The Border Keeper
"A complex and dark tapestry of a fantasy woven through with brilliant world-building, deep intrigue, and incredible heart."—Megan E. O'Keefe, author of Velocity Weapon