The Bone Shard War
The Bone Shard War

by Andrea Stewart

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

Nov 21, 2023

Page Count

416 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316541541

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Description

The Bone Shard Daughter was hailed as "one of the best debut fantasy novels of the year," (BuzzFeed News). Now, Andrea Stewart brings us the final book in this unmissable, action-packed, magic-laced epic fantasy trilogy, The Bone Shard War.

Lin Sukai has won her first victory as Emperor, but the future of the Phoenix Empire hangs in the balance – and Lin is dangerously short of allies. 

As her own governors plot treason, the Shardless Few renew hostilities. Worse still, Lin discovers her old nemesis Nisong has joined forces with the rogue Alanga, Ragan. Both seek her death.  

Yet hopes lies in history. Legend tells of seven mythic swords, forged in centuries past. If Lin can find them before her enemies, she may yet be able to turn the tide.  
 
If she fails, the Sukai dynasty – and the entire empire – will fall.  

The Drowning Empire