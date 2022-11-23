Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
The Bone Shard War
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Lin Sukai has won her first victory as Emperor, but the future of the Phoenix Empire hangs in the balance – and Lin is dangerously short of allies.
As her own governors plot treason, the Shardless Few renew hostilities. Worse still, Lin discovers her old nemesis Nisong has joined forces with the rogue Alanga, Ragan. Both seek her death.
Yet hopes lies in history. Legend tells of seven mythic swords, forged in centuries past. If Lin can find them before her enemies, she may yet be able to turn the tide.
If she fails, the Sukai dynasty – and the entire empire – will fall.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use