The Bone Shard Daughter was hailed as "one of the best debut fantasy novels of the year," (BuzzFeed News). Now, Andrea Stewart brings us the final book in this unmissable, action-packed, magic-laced epic fantasy trilogy, The Bone Shard War.



Empress Lin Sukai and the smuggler Jovis will have to confront the greatest threat to the empire yet in this explosive final book in The Drowning Empire trilogy.