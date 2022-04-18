The Bone Shard War
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Bone Shard War

by Andrea Stewart

Orbit Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316541534

USD: $14.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: April 18th 2023

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

PAGE COUNT: 416

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover
The Bone Shard Daughter was hailed as "one of the best debut fantasy novels of the year," (BuzzFeed News). Now, Andrea Stewart brings us the final book in this unmissable, action-packed, magic-laced epic fantasy trilogy, The Bone Shard War.

Empress Lin Sukai and the smuggler Jovis will have to confront the greatest threat to the empire yet in this explosive final book in The Drowning Empire trilogy.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Drowning Empire