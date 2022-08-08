Orders over $45 ship FREE

The Bone Shard War
The Bone Shard War

by Andrea Stewart

On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781668622063

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Action & Adventure

Description

The Bone Shard Daughter was hailed as "one of the best debut fantasy novels of the year," (BuzzFeed News). Now, Andrea Stewart brings us the final book in this unmissable, action-packed, magic-laced epic fantasy trilogy, The Bone Shard War.

With the help of the Shardless Few, Jovis and Lin have defeated the construct army and the treacherous Ragan. But not all alliances are easy. The leader of the Shardless Few has debts to pay and a world to make over. And this new world does not need or want an Emperor.

But this is not the only thing to threaten the fragile peace. Now that fewer people are undergoing the Tithing Festival, the Alanga are returning, and not all of them are peaceful. While Jovis and Lin find allies in unlikely places, other Alanga begin to choose sides–and many are none too happy with the current regime or with the commoners.

With enemies on all sides, Empress Lin must decide if she should follow in the destructive steps of her forebears to save the Empire's citizens and bring peace.

Praise

"The Bone Shard Daughter is one of the best fantasy novels I've read in a long time. With stunningly intricate world-building that leaps off the page and characters who are so vibrant that you wish they were real, it grabs you by the heart and the throat from the first pages and doesn't let go until long after it's over. This book is truly special."—New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas on The Bone Shard Daughter
"The Bone Shard Daughter is epic fantasy at its most human and heartfelt, concerned with the real lives caught in the gears of empire and rebellion. Inventive, adventurous, and wonderfully written."—Alix E. Harrow, author of The Ten Thousand Doors of January, on The Bone Shard Daughter
"A fascinating world with characters who have deep foundations, and who will quickly capture readers' hearts ... Stewart's debut is sharp and compelling. It will hook readers in and make them fiercely anticipate the rest of the series."—Booklist on The Bone Shard Daughter
"There's a bold, ambitious imagination at work here - and this is a world you'll want to linger in."—M. R. Carey, author of The Girl with All the Gifts, on The Bone Shard Daughter
"The Bone Shard Daughter begins with a spark of intrigue that ignites into a thrilling adventure you cannot miss-with a unique (and painful!) magic system to boot."—Hafsah Faizal, NYT bestselling author of We Hunt the Flame, on The Bone Shard Daughter
"The twisting turns of political negotiations, the desperation of each character to do what’s right, and the carefully written world building come together to power this compelling and suspenseful fantasy.... Stewart’s elegant planning and unspooling revelations will keep readers hooked from the first page, and fans will be impatient for the next and final volume in the trilogy." —Booklist on The Bone Shard Emperor
