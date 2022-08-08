Orders over $45 ship FREE
The Bone Shard War
With the help of the Shardless Few, Jovis and Lin have defeated the construct army and the treacherous Ragan. But not all alliances are easy. The leader of the Shardless Few has debts to pay and a world to make over. And this new world does not need or want an Emperor.
But this is not the only thing to threaten the fragile peace. Now that fewer people are undergoing the Tithing Festival, the Alanga are returning, and not all of them are peaceful. While Jovis and Lin find allies in unlikely places, other Alanga begin to choose sides–and many are none too happy with the current regime or with the commoners.
With enemies on all sides, Empress Lin must decide if she should follow in the destructive steps of her forebears to save the Empire's citizens and bring peace.
