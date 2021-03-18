The Best Business Books for Entrepreneurs

From microaggressions to the wage gap, The Memo empowers women of color with actionable advice on challenges and offers a clear path to success. Most business books provide a one-size-fits-all approach to career advice that overlooks the unique barriers that women of color face. In The Memo, Minda Harts offers a much-needed career guide tailored specifically for women of color.

You can also check out her new book, Right Within: How to Heal from Racial Trauma in the Workplace, which comes out on October 5th, 2021.