Eric J. McNulty
Eric J. McNulty, M.A. is Associate Director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative and an Instructor at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He is a contributing editor and columnist at strategy+business magazine and writes periodically for Harvard Business Review and others.Read More
By the Author
You're It
Become a better crisis leader while equipping yourself with the tools for every day transformative leadershipToday, in an instant, leaders can find themselves face-to-face with…