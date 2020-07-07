



You’re It distills the wisdom the NPLI have gained from observing the way the most effective leaders take charge of situations with real authority, marshal and connect different networks together, and bring their organizations, cities and countries out through the other side of crisis into recovery. You’re It is an essential book for anyone potentially facing a crisis or a wrenching change.

Managing crisis well is at the very heart of good leadership. Here, the team from the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative draws on a deep well of research as well as their experience working with leaders to respond to crisis events of all kinds, from the COVID-19 pandemic and the Boston Marathon bombings, to more everyday crises like a product recall or media controversy that can hit corporate operations, risking terrible PR and outrage from customers.