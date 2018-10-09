Barry C. Dorn
Dr. Barry Dorn, M.D., M.H.C.M. is Senior Advisor of the Program for Health Care Negotiation and Conflict Resolution at the Harvard T.H. Chan of Public Health and faculty member of The National Preparedness Leadership Initiative. He is a retired orthopedic surgeon.Read More
By the Author
You're It
Become a better crisis leader while equipping yourself with the tools for every day transformative leadershipToday, in an instant, leaders can find themselves face-to-face with…