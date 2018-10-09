"Whether the situation you're facing is ordinary or extraordinary, You're It! can equip you with the tools to lead people effectively through times of change and turmoil."—Doug Conant, Founder and CEO, ConantLeadership, former CEO of Campbell Soup Company

"A practical, how-to manual for those who must exercise leadership in crisis situations. You're It is a highly readable, essential primer for anyone who is called to lead when people need it most."—Janet Napolitano, Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary, President of the University of California, and author of How Safe Are We?: Homeland Security Since 9/11

"Every leader dreams (and agonizes) about his or her "leadership moment"-that singular crisis or challenge that will test our character and define our legacy. You're It shows what it takes to prepare for that moment. Its insights, frameworks, and genuinely riveting stories will prepare leaders in any field to seize an opportunity or avoid disaster. Read this book, take its lessons to heart, and get ready to lead."—William C. Taylor, co-founder of Fast Company and author of Simply Brilliant

"The real beauty of this highly readable book is that today, we all find ourselves leading through crises at work, in our families, and in our communities. And it is packed with fresh, new ideas about leadership that are brilliant, practical and relevant. The authors' model for how to think, what to do, and how to unite people when extreme crisis hits works, and they've got excellent research and fascinating stories from real life to prove it."—Annie McKee, bestselling author and Senior Fellow, University of Pennsylvania

"Combining meticulously engaging theory with heart stopping anecdotes from the top crisis leaders of our times, You're It provides all of us with what to do, and what not to do, when it matters the most. This is a book that takes us beyond the clichés of leadership literature, and provides tools that will make us smarter, more self-aware, and better prepared to when we are tested."—Juliette Kayyem, Former Assistant Secretary, Department of Homeland Security, Faculty Chair, Harvard's Kennedy School of Government Homeland Security Program

"You're It is a comprehensive resource for individual and organizational preparedness leadership. As a Governor, I faced several disasters, natural and man-made, and came to realize, being prepared is not just having plans and designated resources, but it is building trust and working together for an organic, agile and effective response. This work shows us that pathway, meta-leadership, arming future generations with the tools, knowledge and the ability to reach beyond themselves when destiny says, 'You're it'."—Ernest "Ernie" Fletcher, former member, U.S. House of Representatives, former governor, Kentucky

"In a world where both challenges and opportunities are increasingly complex and simultaneously nuanced, leaders navigate ambiguity at every turn. In You're It, readers will find practical insights and illuminating stories about what it takes to make hard choices when the future seems more chaotic than clear. Readers will also find inspiration and understanding of what it takes to succeed in a crisis whether it is local or international. You're It is the crisis playbook for the 21st century."—Farah Pandith, author of How We Win: How Cutting-Edge Entrepreneurs, Political Visionaries, Enlightened Business Leaders, and Social Media Mavens Can Defeat the Extremist Threat

"Drawing on the experience of dozens of leaders during times of crisis, You're It breaks new ground in our understanding of leadership performance when disaster strikes. Its compelling narrative identifies practical ways leaders can prepare in advance of calamity. This book is a must read for those who want to understand how improving leadership skills can drive better outcomes."—Alice Hill, Former Special Assistant to President Obama and Senior Director for Resilience on the National Security Council, author of Building a Resilient Tomorrow: Preparing for the Coming Climate Disruption