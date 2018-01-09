Mo Bunnell

Mo Bunnell is a speaker, consultant, and founder and CEO of Bunnell Idea Group (BIG). He helps organizations grow by teaching their highest performers how to bring in more clients and more revenue. Over the course of his career, he’s worked in nearly every area of business development and used this knowledge and experience to build the GrowBIG business development system, resulting from years of testing and peer reviewed research into why people buy and what makes the buying process happen faster, in greater volume, and with more enjoyment. He lives in Atlanta with his wife and two daughters. BIG has now certified over 100 professionals as licensed GrowBIG trainers who have trained tens of thousands of professionals around the world, from individuals to Fortune 500 companies around the world, including Aetna, American Express, and Sotheby’s.