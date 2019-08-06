Ozan Varol

Ozan Varol is a rocket scientist turned award-winning professor, author, and podcast host. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, he moved to America to major in astrophysics at Cornell University, then served on the operations team for the 2003 Mars Exploration Rovers project. Varol later became a law professor at Lewis & Clark University and wrote The Democratic Coup d’Etat, published by Oxford University Press. Varol’s articles have appeared in outlets such as the Wall Street Journal, Newsweek, BBC, TIME, CNN, Washington Post, Slate, and Foreign Policy. He blogs weekly on his website, ozanvarol.com and is a regular contributor to Ladders and Heleo. His work is also frequently featured on Flipboard. Through these platforms, his articles reach millions of readers each month. A sought-after public speaker, Varol has given countless radio and television interviews, and delivered keynote speeches both to small and large crowds at major corporations, nonprofits, and government institutions.