STRONG, WISER, BETTER An Essential Guide for Reentering, Reinventing, or Rebooting Your Career at Any Age So many women hit midlife and realize: it’s time for a career change. Maybe you’re yearning to try something new, or you’re sensing that layoffs are coming and you need a backup plan. Perhaps you paused, or downsized your career to raise children, and you’re ready to rejoin the workforce. How do you reboot, relaunch, return to, or reinvent a career at age 40? Or 50? Or 60? And how can you create a career and life that will provide you with purpose and financial security for years to come? In Comeback Careers, New York Times bestselling author and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski and her sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski have teamed up to show you that career reinvention is possible at any age. You have the skills, experience and maturity; it’s time to own them. For this book, Mika and Ginny interviewed dozens of career-changers working in a variety of fields, from finance to academics to art. They share successful relaunchers’ secrets to overcoming obstacles both internal and external, and their step-by-step processes and candid advice. They also reveal key strategies from top job coaches, resume-writers, and LinkedIn experts, tailored to the special challenges of mid-career jobseekers.It’s time to rewrite the narrative. You are stronger, wiser, and better at the midpoint, and Comeback Careers is a roadmap to your career reinvention and fulfillment.