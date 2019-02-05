Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Comeback Careers
Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your SuccessAt 40, 50, and Beyond
STRONG, WISER, BETTER An Essential Guide for Reentering, Reinventing, or Rebooting Your Career at Any Age So many women hit midlife and realize: it’s time for a career change. Maybe you’re yearning to try something new, or you’re sensing that layoffs are coming and you need a backup plan. Perhaps you paused, or downsized your career to raise children, and you’re ready to rejoin the workforce. How do you reboot, relaunch, return to, or reinvent a career at age 40? Or 50? Or 60? And how can you create a career and life that will provide you with purpose and financial security for years to come? In Comeback Careers, New York Times bestselling author and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe Mika Brzezinski and her sister-in-law Ginny Brzezinski have teamed up to show you that career reinvention is possible at any age. You have the skills, experience and maturity; it’s time to own them. For this book, Mika and Ginny interviewed dozens of career-changers working in a variety of fields, from finance to academics to art. They share successful relaunchers’ secrets to overcoming obstacles both internal and external, and their step-by-step processes and candid advice. They also reveal key strategies from top job coaches, resume-writers, and LinkedIn experts, tailored to the special challenges of mid-career jobseekers.It’s time to rewrite the narrative. You are stronger, wiser, and better at the midpoint, and Comeback Careers is a roadmap to your career reinvention and fulfillment.Read More
Edition: Unabridged
Praise for the [know your value] brand:
"With books and a constellation of related content under the banner 'Know Your Value,' . . . [Mika Brzezinski is now a] guru for career women."—New York Magazine
Praise for Mika's previous titles:
"Mika's Know Your Value asks the essential question-are you getting the money, respect, responsibility you deserve?-and shows you how to get it."—Katty Kay, broadcast journalist and bestselling author of The Confidence Code
"Mika Brzezinski... is on a mission to help women know their worth-and claim it. Her book-turned-movement is giving women across the country the support, knowledge and tools they need to successfully advocate for themselves."—Forbes
"A rallying cry for women to get the money they deserve."—TheAtlantic.com
"An in-depth look at how women today achieve their deserved recognition and financial worth."—Today.com
"Very timely.... Champions equality for women, particularly in the workplace.—Women's Wear Daily
"Part memoir and part manifesto...chronicles the author's struggles as a woman in the workforce-and outlines the dos and don'ts of achieving equal pay."—The Daily Beast
"Provides much-needed perspective.... A thoughtful look at how women can quit getting in their own way."—Publishers Weekly
"An inspiring evaluation of the potential women have to create fully productive lives at work and at home."—Kirkus Reviews
"The Morning Joe co-host has been through it all, making the advice in her book Know Your Value incredibly, well, valuable... [C]andid and illuminating."—Marie Claire