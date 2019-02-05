Comeback Careers

The essential guide for women re-entering or re-inventing themselves in the workforce.





How to explain a gap in your resume-even if it’s a 20-year break

How to activate your network-even if you’re convinced you don’t have one

How to refresh your resume-even though you’re not employed (yet)

How to pivot into something new-even if you have no idea what job you want

Maybe you decided to switch careers. Maybe you stayed at home with the kids. Maybe you were downsized. Whatever the reason, you’ve been out of the corporate world, and now it’s time to jump back in…but how do you make that happen? Featuring insights and inspiration from recruiters and relaunch specialists,is an indispensable guidebook for women breaking (back) into the workforce. You’ll learn:You’ll hear from notable figures including Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Meredith Viera, and Tina Brown, as well as a variety of successful professionals who took time off and made the transition back to satisfying careers. With, you’ll be ready to get back in the game-and win.