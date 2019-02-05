Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Comeback Careers
Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success¿At 40, 50 and Beyond
The essential guide for women re-entering or re-inventing themselves in the workforce.
Maybe you decided to switch careers. Maybe you stayed at home with the kids. Maybe you were downsized. Whatever the reason, you’ve been out of the corporate world, and now it’s time to jump back in…but how do you make that happen? Featuring insights and inspiration from recruiters and relaunch specialists, Comeback Careers is an indispensable guidebook for women breaking (back) into the workforce. You’ll learn:
- How to explain a gap in your resume-even if it’s a 20-year break
- How to activate your network-even if you’re convinced you don’t have one
- How to refresh your resume-even though you’re not employed (yet)
- How to pivot into something new-even if you have no idea what job you want
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for the [know your value] brand:
"With books and a constellation of related content under the banner 'Know Your Value,' . . . [Mika Brzezinski is now a] guru for career women."—New York Magazine
Praise for Mika's previous titles:
"Mika's Know Your Value asks the essential question-are you getting the money, respect, responsibility you deserve?-and shows you how to get it."—Katty Kay, broadcast journalist and bestselling author of The Confidence Code
"Mika Brzezinski... is on a mission to help women know their worth-and claim it. Her book-turned-movement is giving women across the country the support, knowledge and tools they need to successfully advocate for themselves."—Forbes
"A rallying cry for women to get the money they deserve."—TheAtlantic.com
"An in-depth look at how women today achieve their deserved recognition and financial worth."—Today.com
"Very timely.... Champions equality for women, particularly in the workplace.—Women's Wear Daily
"Part memoir and part manifesto...chronicles the author's struggles as a woman in the workforce-and outlines the dos and don'ts of achieving equal pay."—The Daily Beast
"Provides much-needed perspective.... A thoughtful look at how women can quit getting in their own way."—Publishers Weekly
"An inspiring evaluation of the potential women have to create fully productive lives at work and at home."—Kirkus Reviews
"The Morning Joe co-host has been through it all, making the advice in her book Know Your Value incredibly, well, valuable... [C]andid and illuminating."—Marie Claire