“While it shares a similar layout and open spirit as In the Company of Women, this book enjoys a more expansive look at social engagement, shared responsibility, and the capacity for joy from the perspective of age and a diversity of backgrounds and experience. Over one hundred women from 27 states (urban, rural, Native reservations) were interviewed for the book. . . . It was Bonney’s intention to spotlight women who may not ordinarily enjoy the spotlight and celebrate their life’s achievements, endurance, and pride.”

—Lauren LeBlanc, Observer



“Grace Bonney is a force, she did it again. Her latest book, Collective Wisdom, celebrates . . . a richly diverse group of trailblazing women over 50. Ordered!”

—Tina Roth Eisenberg, the Swiss Miss Newsletter for Everyone



“Such a good one. Give it to any woman in your life. Grace Bonney profiles over a hundred incredible trailblazing women… all over the age of 50. The book is packed with wisdom, life lessons, and inspiration.”

—Grace Atwood, The Stripe, My Favorite Books to Give as Gifts



“Less lists that are . . . 20 under 20 and more books like this!”

—Eva Chen, via Instagram



“Our new favorite coffee table book.”

—The Good Trade



“Nearly 100 women share priceless lessons learned through experience. . . . Alongside gorgeous photos, they discuss their beginnings, their influences and offer advice to the women coming up behind them. A standout profile: the founders of Gee's Bend Quilting Retreat, named for the area near Jackson, Miss., where formerly enslaved Africans later became landowners; the event attracts quilters from around the world. Their photo depicts hands joining together individual squares into something bigger, stronger—an ideal metaphor for this beautiful book.”

—Shelf Awareness



“Collective Wisdom is the magic we all hold deeply and pass on from generation to generation. Sharing it with the world is the lifework of Grace Bonney. Her careful weaving of excellent humans and harvest of words is a true art unto itself. Keep this book close by your side.”

—Genevieve Gorder, interior designer and host of Dear Genevieve and Genevieve’s Renovation



“Grace Bonney’s new book is a soulful treatise that emphatically proves that life—and living—gets better as you go. In a world that has historically worshiped youth, Collective Wisdom triumphantly reveals how artists, journalists, filmmakers, activists, chefs, tribeswomen, dancers, and even the oldest National Park Service Ranger in the US have created lives of authenticity, beauty, power, and meaning.”

—Debbie Millman, writer, designer, and host of the podcast Design Matters



“Reading Collective Wisdom gives me life and inspiration. The intimate stories of survival, self-love, confidence, and reinventing oneself after 50 or older left a mark on me that makes me want to keep dreaming and evolving no matter how many years I am over 50, 70—heck, 90. I was left feeling like there’s so much to look forward to.”

—Carla Hall, chef and author of Carla Hall’s Soul Food