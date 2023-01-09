Free shipping on orders $35+
Grace Bonney
Grace Bonney is the author of the bestselling books In the Company of Women and Design*Sponge at Home. Bonney is passionate about equity, inclusivity, and supporting all members of the creative community: she founded Design*Sponge, a daily website dedicated to the creative community, which reached nearly 2 million readers per day for 15 years (and is now officially archived in the Library of Congress); Good Company, a print magazine and podcast about creative entrepreneurs; and After the Jump, a podcast about creatives that has reached over 500,000 listeners per episode. Bonney lives in New York’s Hudson Valley with her wife and their three pets. Find her on Instagram and Twitter at @designsponge.
By the Author
In the Company of Women
New York Times BestsellerNamed One of the Ten Best Books of the Year by Essence Named a Best Holiday Gift Book by Real Simple,…
Design*Sponge at Home
The long-awaited home décor bible by the beloved design blogger“Thank you,” wrote a reader to Design*Sponge creator Grace Bonney, “for teaching me that houses don’t have…