Free shipping on orders $35+

Good Company (Issue 3)
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Good Company (Issue 3)

The Money Issue

by Grace Bonney

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback

Regular Price $2.99

Regular Price $3.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 14, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

May 14, 2019

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659301

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Women In Business

Description

Debuting last year in the wake of her continuing bestseller In the Company of Women, Grace Bonney’s Good Company is the innovative and supportive journal for women and nonbinary creatives at every stage of life, founded on the power of inclusivity, diversity, and celebrating the differences that unite. Its mission is to provide motivation, inspiration, advice, and a vital sense of connection and community. Sharing everything from overarching philosophy and pep talks to useful, targeted advice, the debut Community Issue brought together diverse voices (including Tavi Gevinson, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Turshen, Emma Straub, Ashley C. Ford, and Beejoli Shah) and experiences (from woodworkers, tattoo artists, bakers, mental health advocates, designers, and more).

This third issue continues Good Company’s mission to provide an energetic and highly stimulating place to connect, learn, grow, and work through the challenges that women across the spectrum experience in pursuing their passions and dreams.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Good Company