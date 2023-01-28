Free shipping on orders $35+

Good Company (Issue 1)
Good Company (Issue 1)

The Community Issue

by Grace Bonney

On Sale

May 1, 2018

Page Count

160 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579658809

Genre

Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Women In Business

Description

Inspired by the success of her latest book, In the Company of Women, Grace Bonney's Good Company will provide motivation, inspiration, practical advice, and a vital sense of connection and community for women and nonbinary creatives at every stage of life. Each issue of Good Company focuses on one overarching theme, including Change, Fear, Community, Mentors, and much more.

Content includes first-person essays and pep talks from well-known creatives, studio visits and interviews, group discussions, and in-depth explorations of specific fields and niches, from designers in rural areas to the next generation of publishers providing platforms for marginalized voices and communities.

With its emphasis on the power of inclusivity, community, and embracing our differences, Good Company  provides an energetic, safe, and supportive place to connect, learn, grow, and work through the challenges that creative people experience in pursuing their passions and dreams.

