Drew Dudley
Drew Dudley‘s TEDx talk “Everyday Leadership” has been viewed close to five million times and praised by Time, Business Insider, and Inc. magazine. Dudley is the founder of Day One Leadership, where he works with individuals and organizations around the world to unlock their leadership potential.Read More
By the Author
This Is Day One
NATIONAL BESTSELLERWALL STREET JOURNAL BESTSELLERLOS ANGELES TIMES BESTSELLERTORONTO STAR BESTSELLERBased on his TEDx talk "Everyday Leadership (the Lollipop Moment)"--voted one of the 15 most inspirational…