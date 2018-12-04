Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Memo
What Women of Color Need to Know to Secure a Seat at the Table
Lean In for women of color: A no-BS look at the odds stacked against women of color in professional settings, from the wage gap to biases and micro-aggressions, with actionable takeaways
The Memo is the much-needed career advice guide for women of color specifically, finally ending the one-size-fits-all approach of business books that lump together women across races and overlook the unique barriers to success for women of color.
In a charismatic and relatable voice, Minda Harts brings her entrepreneurial experience as CEO of The Memo to the page, as well as her past career life as a fundraising consultant to top colleges across the country. With wit and candor, Harts begins by acknowledging the “ugly truths” that keep women of color from getting the proverbial seat at the table in corporate America: micro-aggressions, systemic racism, white privilege, etc. Harts validates that women aren’t making up the discrimination they feel, even if it isn’t always overt. From there, she gives straight talk on how to address these issues head on, and provides a roadmap to help women of color and their allies make real change to the system.
With chapters on network-building, office politics, money and negotiation, The Memo covers all the basics that any good business book should. But through the author’s lens, it offers support and long-overdue advice particularly for women of color.
Events
August 2019
-
Luminary
New York City
-
Blue Manatee bookstore
Cincinnati, OH
-
The Wing
Washington DC
-
Lightspeed Venture Partners
San Francisco
-
Solstice
Chicago
-
The Wing
Los Angeles
September 2019
-
The Riveter
Seattle
-
#MoneyPurposeSuccess Summit
Greenville, MS
-
New Relic
Portland, OR
-
Left Bank Books
St. Louis, MO
-
The Riveter
Dallas, TX
-
The Wing
New York City
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Harts offers plenty of advice, as well as...valuable resources like email introduction templates, podcast suggestions, do's and don'ts, and more. The book has been dubbed a Lean In for women of color and will surely be popular, especially among young professional women and those interested in diversity and inclusion."—Booklist
"Harts provides a necessary guide written from and to women of color, focusing on "building your squad," navigating office politics, managing in a world that is anything but post racial, and investing in oneself and one's career.... The result is a much-needed new perspective on an overwhelmingly white genre."—Publishers Weekly
"We don't have to fight what was once invisible and unspoken, and we don't have to do it alone, unprepared, or with eye rolls and resignations. I'm talking to myself and my daughter here. We can be well informed and make the best choices for our lives and financial well-being even if we don't have an experienced sister or friend or mentor to talk to. We have one now in The Memo. In this eye-opening and timely book, Minda Harts puts words to our discomfort and our at-work slights, and gives us solutions and action steps to help secure our professional development and well being. The Memo is a must read for all women of color in business (and for all people who want to do better)."—Natashia Deón, NAACP Image Award Nominee and author of Grace
"Harts provides a necessary guide written from and to women of color . . . followed by a much-needed wake-up call for her white readers, in how-and how not-to be an ally. The result is a much-needed new perspective on an overwhelmingly white genre."—Publishers Weekly
"An essential and honest guide to taking our rightful place in the C-Suite with tangible solutions about how to break barriers and pave a new path for ourselves--and the next generation."—Jamia Wilson,
director and publisher of the Feminist Press
"Minda Harts hasn't just written an excellent, down to earth, pragmatically actionable guide to career success for women of color; she's written a searingly accurate and brutally honest account of what it's like to be Black while working and the countless barriers and micro aggressions women of color face, that needs to be read by every white woman and man so that everyone can work together to break those barriers down forever. The Memo is a must-buy, a must-read, and a must-gift--I'd recommend every Chief Diversity Officer and HR department provide copies for all of management to read."—Cindy Gallop, founder and CEO of MakeLoveNotPorn
"For any woman, at any company -- even her own. To secure a seat at the table, securing this book comes first."—Danyel Smith, culture journalist and former editor of Billboard and Vibe
"Pursuing a dynamic career as a woman of color in fast-paced, competitive, and often white-dominated spaces no easy feat. But with The Memo, Minda Harts has created a comprehensive and compelling guide on how to navigate our careers in spite of the obstacles we face. With lots of insight, research, and a nice dose of humor, Harts gives her reader the inspiration and motivation to go for her dreams --no matter how daunting. This book is a must-read."—Zeba Blay, senior culture writer at Huffington Post