Minda Harts is a well connected, sought after speaker and thought-leader, frequently speaking on topics of Advancing Women of Color, Leadership, Diversity, and Entrepreneurship. In 2018, Minda was named as one of 25 Emerging Innovators by American Express. Minda is an assistant professor of public service of NYU’s Robert F. Wagner Graduate School of Public Service and the founder of The Memo LLC, a career development company for women of color. Minda was also chosen by General Assembly to serve as one of their Dream Mentors, alongside women like Cindy Gallop. Secure The Seat is her weekly career podcast for women of color. Minda is originally from Southern California and currently resides in New York City