“Incorporating guidance from therapists and faith leaders, Harts takes a comprehensive look at what this trauma can look like and provides strategies for how to talk about it. Moving beyond how to heal, Harts also points toward the future and shares tactics to help women of color succeed in their workplaces.”

—TIME, "8 New Books You Should Read in October"

“Minda Harts’s new book, Right Within, is one I’m taking my time to read—it's purpose is to help women of colour heal from racial trauma in the workplace, and Minda absolutely delivers on that.”—Priyanka Khanna, Vogue India

“Harts argues that we need to understand that racism kills both people and careers, and that workplace injustices do incredible harm. She goes on to explain the labor involved with being the only Black woman in the office, facing microaggressions from colleagues and a lack of support from human resources. This vital guidebook for women of color in the workplace… urges readers to understand there are paths forward, and to remember that they are not alone.”—Booklist

“Harts offers advice on how women can acknowledge their pain and recover from their heartbreaks with the right healing tools, and she continues to raise awareness about these challenges among industry leaders and managers.”—Entrepreneur

“A frank-talking field guide for “how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racialized trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens.” Most importantly, it includes insights on how to advocate for oneself and an equitable, inclusive workplace, even when on unequal footing.”—The Root

“If you want to be a better champion for your colleagues who have experienced racism at work, or a boss who creates a work environment that heals rather than retraumatizing your employees, this is the book you need to read. Now.” —Kim Scott, New York Times-bestselling author of Radical Candor

“Right Within compels women of color across generations to address racialized trauma by speaking up, healing from the inside, and identifying triggers. You will benefit greatly from putting its wisdom into practice.”—Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer, Google

“A moving guide to healing and equity— Harts is a voice to be reckoned with. Everyone needs to read this book.”—LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter

"Harts highlights that what matters most is valuing you, and trusting yourself enough to push through obstacles faced on a daily basis. A powerful, necessary read for women of color—and everyone—seeking to tap into their resilience from within." —Barbara Whye, VP of Diversity and Inclusion, Apple

“Harts puts so much that needs to be said into words, and her advice is priceless. This is the guide we’ve been waiting for.”—La La Anthony, TV producer, actress, and author of The Love Playbook