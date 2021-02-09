Right Within
Right Within

How to Heal from Racial Trauma in the Workplace

by

ebook / ISBN-13: 9781541619630

USD: $16.99  /  CAD: $21.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Business & Economics / Women In Business

PAGE COUNT: 304

From the powerhouse author of The Memo, the essential self-help book for women of color to heal—and thrive—in the workplace    

In workplaces nationwide, women of color need frank talk and honest advice on how to deal with microaggressions, heal from racialized trauma, and find relief from invisible workplace burdens. Filled with Minda Harts’s signature wit and warmth, Right Within offers strategies for women of color to speak up during racialized moments with managers and clients, work through past triggers they may not even know still cause pain, and reframe past career disappointments as opportunities to grow into a new path. Through action points, exercises, and clear-eyed coaching, Harts encourages women to summon hidden reserves of strength and courage. She includes advice from therapists and faith leaders of color on a full range of ways to heal. Right Within will help women of color strengthen their resolve across corporate America, ensuring that we can all, finally, rise together.   

