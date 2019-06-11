Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Culture Map
Breaking Through the Invisible Boundaries of Global Business
An international business expert helps you understand and navigate cultural differences in this insightful and practical guide, perfect for both your work and personal life.Read More
Americans precede anything negative with three nice comments; French, Dutch, Israelis, and Germans get straight to the point; Latin Americans and Asians are steeped in hierarchy; Scandinavians think the best boss is just one of the crowd. It’s no surprise that when they try and talk to each other, chaos breaks out.
In The Culture Map, INSEAD professor Erin Meyer is your guide through this subtle, sometimes treacherous terrain in which people from starkly different backgrounds are expected to work harmoniously together. She provides a field-tested model for decoding how cultural differences impact international business, and combines a smart analytical framework with practical, actionable advice.
Edition: Unabridged
