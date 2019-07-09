Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Back to Human
How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation
WASHINGTON POST BESTSELLERRead More
A Financial Times Book of the Month
Back to Human explains how a more socially connected workforce creates greater fulfillment, productivity, and engagement while preventing burnout and turnover.
The next generation of leaders must create a workplace where teammates feel genuinely connected, engaged, and empowered — without relying on technology. Based on Dan Schawbel’s exclusive research studies — featuring the perspectives of over 2,000 managers and employees across different age groups — Back to Human reveals why virtual communication, though vital and useful, actually contributes to a stronger sense of isolation at work than ever before. How can we change this culture?
Schawbel offers a self-assessment called the “Work Connectivity Index” that measures the strength of team relationships. He also shares exercises, examples, and activities that readers can work on individually or as a team, which will help them increase personal productivity, be more collaborative, and become more fulfilled at work.
Back to Human ultimately helps you decide when and how to use technology to build better connections in your work life. It is a call to action to leaders across the world to make the workplace a better experience for all of us.
