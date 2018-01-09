Mo Bunnell’s comprehensive system will help you win more clients, build stronger relationships, and bring in more business.





If you’re good at doing something, and you need to connect with paying clients in order to keep doing it, this book is for you. There are more of us out there than you might think–from professionals like lawyers and consultants to big company account managers and freelancers of all stripes. And this book will teach you how to sell yourself without selling your soul.





In The Snowball System, Mo Bunnell offers powerful and proven tools for business development. Whether you are gregarious or introverted, whether you are a part of a small startup or a massive multinational, Bunnell’s science-based system is effective and efficient, and easily adapted into your day-to-day work. With The Snowball System, you will not only succeed at growing your business, you’ll learn to enjoy doing the activities that drive that growth. You’ll be happier, and so will your clients.