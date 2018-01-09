Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Snowball System
How to Win More Business and Turn Clients into Raving Fans
Mo Bunnell’s comprehensive system will help you win more clients, build stronger relationships, and bring in more business.
If you’re good at doing something, and you need to connect with paying clients in order to keep doing it, this book is for you. There are more of us out there than you might think–from professionals like lawyers and consultants to big company account managers and freelancers of all stripes. And this book will teach you how to sell yourself without selling your soul.
In The Snowball System, Mo Bunnell offers powerful and proven tools for business development. Whether you are gregarious or introverted, whether you are a part of a small startup or a massive multinational, Bunnell’s science-based system is effective and efficient, and easily adapted into your day-to-day work. With The Snowball System, you will not only succeed at growing your business, you’ll learn to enjoy doing the activities that drive that growth. You’ll be happier, and so will your clients.
Edition: Unabridged
Praise
Winner of the 2019 Axiom Business Book Award in the Networking category
—
—
"Snowball System is relevant even if you don't work in sales or business development... This book offers a clear and compelling sales process for even the most resistant to sales."—Forbes.com
"Full of steps that you can follow to grow your business without feeling like a sleazy salesperson."
—Adam Grant, New York Times-bestselling author of Give and Take and Originals
—Adam Grant, New York Times-bestselling author of Give and Take and Originals
"If you're even a little uncomfortable selling, Mo Bunnell will ease your concerns. In this concise, practical book, he shows that the essence of effective sales isn't back-slapping or slick-talking. It's learning how to be strategically helpful to your clients and customers. This is wisdom everyone in business development could use."—Dan Pink, author of When and To Sell Is Human
"Calling on his years of experience developing this process, Mo Bunnell explains how to create a richer and more meaningful relationship between the client and seller-expert. In his light, engaging style, Mo advances one of my most deeply-held beliefs: Always be of service to others. I highly recommend this book for anyone who not only wants to be better at sales, but to have stronger relationships as well."
—Keith Ferrazzi, author of the #1 New York Times-bestseller Who's Got Your Back? and Never Eat Alone
—Keith Ferrazzi, author of the #1 New York Times-bestseller Who's Got Your Back? and Never Eat Alone
"I was always looking for a business development system that made sense in our high-end, expert-driven world. We found one in Mo's method. The Snowball System is accessible and easy to implement, but most importantly, it works. I cannot recommend it highly enough."—Bill Ruprecht, CEO, Sotheby's (2000-2014)
"Businesspeople will find it highly useful in making customer growth a permanent part of their careers."—Publishers Weekly