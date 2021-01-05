Richard Simmons Talking Bobblehead

Find inspiration for wellness, confidence, and hope with this official, one-of-a-kind talking bobblehead of the world's favorite fitness guru, Richard Simmons. Set includes:
- SPECIFICATIONS: 3 inch Richard Simmons bobblehead figure on a base
- AUTHENTIC AUDIO: Says 10 unique motivational messages in the inimitable voice of Simmons himself. Lines include "This is so much fun!" "You can do it!" and "You know you're worth it!"
- BONUS BOOK: 32-page book features full-color photos and more inspirational quotes
- PERFECT GIFT: A uniquely motivational gift
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic collectible
